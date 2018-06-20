DPRK leader Kim Jong-un wrote a letter to President Putin. In the letter, Kim wrote about productive cooperation at the highest state level, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
According to him, Kim Jong-un did not write anything about arranging a possible meeting with President Putin. The news about Kim Jong-un's letter to Putin was made public on June 14, when Putin had a meeting with chairman of the supreme legislative and executive body of the DPRK Kim Yong Nam.
Putin invited Kim Jong-un to come for the Eastern Economic Forum, which is to take place this autumn, although the Russian president said that he would be glad to see the DPRK leader in Russia any time.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, when on an official visit to North Korea, invited Kim Jong-un to come to Moscow, and the leader of the DPRK said that he would like to talk to Vladimir Putin in person.
Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea
North Korea has missiles and nuclear weapons because the US has been threatening it with invasion and nuclear weapons since 1953. The threat of war in Korea has its roots in Washington and not in Pyongyang
President Vladimir Putin has not released an official statement yet about his position on the issue of the pension reform in Russia