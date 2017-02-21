Putin wants Moscow mayor to demolish Nikita Khrushchev's legacy

President Vladimir Putin recommended Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin should finally relieve the Russian capital of old five-storeyed apartment buildings. According to Putin, it would be more reasonable to demolish Khrushchev-era apartment buildings instead of repairing them.

"I know the mood and expectations of Muscovites. People expect these buildings demolished so that new apartment buildings could be built in their place. I believe that it would be ultimately the right decision to make," Putin said during his meeting with the Moscow mayor.

The question is whether Moscow and its budget can do it, whether there is an investor, etc. "I expect the work that would be good for people, that would make their life better. There will be many questions related to resettlement. On should make it all in a way so that people could be happy with it," the president also said.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, about 1.600,000 residents of Moscow live in "uncomfortable, largely dilapidated apartment buildings."

First frame-panel apartment buildings, which were then dubbed as "the Khrushchyovka(s)" or Khrushchev-era apartments, appeared in Moscow in 1948. The panel buildings called 'Khrushchyovka' are found in great numbers all over the former Soviet Union. Khrushchyovka standard types are classified into "disposable", with a planned 25-year life and "permanent." This distinction is important in Moscow and other affluent cities, where disposable Khrushchyovkas are being demolished to make way for new, higher-density construction. The City of Moscow had planned to complete this process by 2015. More than 1,300 out of around 1,700 buildings have been already demolished as of 2012.

