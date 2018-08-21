World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Kremlin wants to know why Trump wants Kiev to do nothing

Russia » News from the Kremlin

The Kremlin welcomes the statements rom US President Donald Trump about his readiness to cooperate on Syria and Ukraine to lift anti-Russian sanctions. The Russian authorities expect  Washington to take certain actions in this direction, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kremlin wants to know why Trump wants Kiev to do nothing. 62766.jpeg

"We hear many different statements. Of course, one should realize which conditions are being discussed. We certainly welcome the statements that confirm the willingness to cooperate, but we would welcome certain actions even more," Peskov said.

"No one except Russia contributes to the political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Syria, so that life in the country gets back to normal and refugees return to their homes," he added.

Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said that the crisis in Ukraine has stalled. "We can see that the Kiev authorities are unwilling to do anything for the regulation of the crisis. One has to give more details of what they expect Russia to do in terms of Ukrainian affairs an why they expect nothing from Kiev," Peskov added.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that he would consider the possibility of lifting sanctions from Russia if Moscow took steps to cooperate on such countries as Syria and Ukraine. According to Trump, Russian President Putin did not raise the issue of US sanctions when talking to him.

The US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia on August 22. The first package will limit supplies of goods for the defense industry.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics war in Syria Donald Trump dmitry peskov Ukrainian crisis us-russian relations anti-Russian sanctions
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
News All >
Readers' top
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Popular Commented Readers' choice
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Mysteries
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets

Scientists unveiled a few curious details about the skeletal remains from the black sarcophagus that was found in Alexandria, Egypt

Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oleg Artyukov Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.