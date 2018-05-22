Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on remarks in the US media about failures in launching nuclear-capable missiles in Russia.



Putin's new weapons: Laser complex. russia

Peskov advised journalists should give more trust to what President Putin says instead:

"Listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin and believe him!" Peskov stated.

CNBC reported that according to US intelligence, the tests of a Russian nuclear-capable cruise missile failed during its test in late 2017 and in early 2018. US journalists assumed that all the launches ended with a failure. It was reported that the longest of those tests lasted for over two minutes, when a missile flew for over 35 kilometres before coming out of control.