World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on remarks in the US media about failures in launching nuclear-capable missiles in Russia.


Putin's new weapons: Laser complex. russia

Peskov advised journalists should give more trust to what President Putin says instead:

"Listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin and believe him!" Peskov stated.

CNBC reported that according to US intelligence, the tests of a Russian nuclear-capable cruise missile failed during its test in late 2017 and in early 2018. US journalists assumed that all the launches ended with a failure. It was reported that the longest of those tests lasted for over two minutes, when a missile flew for over 35 kilometres before coming out of control.

Topics new weapons president Putin nuclear missile Russian missiles
Comments
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
Students of UC reinvent the consumption of legumes
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Columnists
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Readers' top
Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
News All >
UK cracks down on 'dirty Russian money'
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election

In an exclusive interview with Pravda.Ru, US filmmaker talks to Edu Montesanti on the presidential elections in the Caribbean country, and its importance to Latin America. "The left will come back in Latin America, more likely sooner than later," says Oliver Stone

Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Columnists
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
History, traditions
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Columnists
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season

...and the Silly Season 2018 gets off the starting blocks with a Royal Wedding and soccer madness. As for news, who cares anyway?

The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election
Columnists
Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
History, traditions
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Columnists
Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election

In an exclusive interview with Pravda.Ru, US filmmaker talks to Edu Montesanti on the presidential elections in the Caribbean country, and its importance to Latin America. "The left will come back in Latin America, more likely sooner than later," says Oliver Stone

Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
History, traditions
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Real life stories
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
Contributor submission Students of UC reinvent the consumption of legumes Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989 Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
US installs laser guns on its warships
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
The Royal Wedding and the Silly Season
Kremlin wants foreign invaders out of Syria
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
Exclusive Interview: Oliver Stone on Venezuelan Election
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed