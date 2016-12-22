Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Funeral ceremony for killed Russian ambassador takes place in Moscow

22.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Funeral ceremony for killed Russian ambassador takes place in Moscow. 59485.jpeg
AP photo

The funeral ceremony to bid farewell to Russia's Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Ankara, took place in Moscow on Thursday, December 22. Karlov has become the first Russian ambassador, who was killed in Russia's modern history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally visited the funeral to honor the memory of the killed diplomat.

The coffin was brought to the central building of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya Square. Andrei Karlov's relatives and a number of Russian officials attended the ceremony.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered a speech about the deceased diplomat.

"Andrei will remain in our memory forever, and we will never forget him," Lavrov said. The minister handed over the Star of the Hero of Russia to Andrei Karlov's son.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the ceremony at about midday. The head of state laid a bouquet of red roses to the coffin and then talked to Mr. Karlov's relatives.

President Putin delayed his Q&A conference with journalists to be able to take part in the funeral ceremony. The press conference will take place on December 23.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the news about the killing of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey was "emotionally very hard" for President Putin. The Kremlin perceived the assassination of the Russian diplomat in Turkey as an attempt to undermine the normalization of the Russian-Turkish relations and hinder the process of the political regulation of the crisis in Syria.

Pravda.Ru


Turkey ready to leave NATO
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine refuses from useless US drones
Ukraine refuses from useless US drones
Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nathan Khazin, said US observation drones that Ukraine had earlier received, were ineffective
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
A resident of the Orenburg region of Russia, Yevgeny Starostin, gave a unique gift to his idol, the frontman of Metallica rock band, James Hetfield
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Video

Society

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d Or
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or

Popular photos

World

Ukraine refuses from useless US drones
Ukraine refuses from useless US drones
Russia to clash with Germany again in 2017 - Stratfor
Russia to clash with Germany again in 2017 - Stratfor
You can t kill ambassadors
You can't kill ambassadors
Putin comes to Japan to make it Russia s staunch ally
Putin comes to Japan to make it Russia's staunch ally
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Donald Trump does not care about other countries internal affairs
Donald Trump does not care about other countries' internal affairs

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service