Russian Foreign Ministry works on retaliatory measures against USA

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

Russia's Ministry for Foreign Affairs continues working on a response to the new sanctions that the United Stated imposed on the Russian Federation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Despite statements from US officials about their wish to stabilise relations with Russia, the actions of the US administration suggest the opposite, the official said.

"The trend set by the Barack Obama administration for the successive breakdown in bilateral relations continues," Ryabkov said, expressing a hope that sooner or later Washington would come to its senses. "In the meantime, we have started working on retaliatory measures," the official added.

The US Embassy has suspended the issuance of non-immigrant visas throughout Russia. The move came as a response to Russia's decision to cut the number of personnel in the US diplomatic mission in Russia. In addition, the sanctions of the United States against North Korea included four Russian citizens whom the US accuses of cooperation with the DRPK.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru