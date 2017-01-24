Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Russia writes draft constitution for Syria

24.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia writes draft constitution for Syria. 59656.jpeg
AP photo

Putin's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said that the Russian delegation handed over the draft constitution to representatives of the armed Syrian opposition and awaits a reaction to the document. 

Russian officials handed over the project of the constitution of Syria during the talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, Interfax reports. 

According to Alexander Lavrentiev, the document was prepared "to expedite the adoption of the Syrian constitution and give the process an additional impetus."

The official also set out a hope that "the armed opposition of Syria will be more active in the future" in terms of the peaceful settlement of the conflict, as well as in the process to create the new constitution of Syria. Russia is awaiting a reaction to the document, he added. 

"Representatives of the armed opposition have the draft constitution now, as we are awaiting their reaction, which is highly important and interesting for us from the point of view of further assistance," the special envoy said, RBC reports. 

Pravda.Ru


US lies about Russia's actions in Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Oh dear reader the United States continues to devolve into pure Twilight Zone. The lastest is the recent assassination attempt on the life of Trump insider and loyalist, Roger Stone. Who is Roger...
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA

Video

Society

Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?

Popular photos

World

China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Iran becomes a major problem
Iran becomes a major problem
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service