Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Putin goes to see the Last Victim

24.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin goes to see the Last Victim. 60050.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Maly Theatre, where he went to see an Ostrovsky play "The Last Victim."

Putin's previous visit to the theatre was canceled because of the killing of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, the press service of the Russian president said.

Director of the Maly Theatre Tamara Mikhailova, artistic director Yuri Solomin and Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky welcomed the president for the performance. The head of state had a  brief conversation about the reconstruction of the landmark stage and the current state of affairs in the theatre.

The Maly Drama Theatre opened to the general public after restoration works in late 2016 with the premiere of Griboyedov's play "Woe from Wit."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Iconic Soviet singer says Russia should ignore Eurovision in bandit Ukraine
Iconic Soviet singer says Russia should ignore Eurovision in bandit Ukraine

Popular photos

World

Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
EU wants Turkey s Erdogan to be the next Yanukovych
EU wants Turkey's Erdogan to be the next 'Yanukovych'
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service