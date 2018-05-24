Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible

The total international blockade of Russia is impossible, Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for President Putin said.
Peskov said in an interview with NTV channel that the real international blockade of Russia is impossible, and "it has never existed." "The total international blockade of Russia has never existed, because the Russian Federation is a system-forming state in international relations," Peskov said.
According to him, economic interests sooner or later begin to prevail over politics.
Peskov stated that, despite the imposed sanctions, Russia continues to develop, and business people from the countries that advocate those sanctions are far from being delighted with such decisions, because they affect their interests.
Foreign countries do want to cooperate with Russia, and this is evidenced by the fact that many foreign countries, including, for example, France, show interest in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on remarks in the US media about failures in launching nuclear-capable missiles in Russia
More than 5.8 million people voted for Nicholas Maduro at the presidential election in Venezuela. This is more than a quarter of registered voters. Why did those people vote for the man, who, as Western media write, took Venezuela to the brink of collapse?
It has long been understood that the West has been trying to subject Russian borders to total control. We have not seen such activity even during the Cold War