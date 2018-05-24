World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible

Russia » News from the Kremlin

The total international blockade of Russia is impossible, Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for President Putin said.

Peskov said in an interview with NTV channel that the real international blockade of Russia is impossible, and "it has never existed." "The total international blockade of Russia has never existed, because the Russian Federation is a system-forming state in international relations," Peskov said.

According to him, economic interests sooner or later begin to prevail over politics.

Peskov stated that, despite the imposed sanctions, Russia continues to develop, and business people from the countries that advocate those sanctions are far from being delighted with such decisions, because they affect their interests.

Foreign countries do want to cooperate with Russia, and this is evidenced by the fact that many foreign countries, including, for example, France, show interest in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Topics SPIEF dmitry peskov St. Petersburg russian economy president Putin Russia's isolation anti-Russian sanctions
Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Technologies and discoveries
Students of UC reinvent the consumption of legumes
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Readers' top
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
News All >
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
UK cracks down on 'dirty Russian money'
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on remarks in the US media about failures in launching nuclear-capable missiles in Russia

Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
History, traditions
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Politics
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989

More than 5.8 million people voted for Nicholas Maduro at the presidential election in Venezuela. This is more than a quarter of registered voters. Why did those people vote for the man, who, as Western media write, took Venezuela to the brink of collapse?

Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Asia
Iran's next moves on nuclear deal much more important - Kremlin
Politics
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Politics
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea

It has long been understood that the West has been trying to subject Russian borders to total control. We have not seen such activity even during the Cold War

Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Beautiful and terrifying: Russia shows video of Bulava ICBM underwater salvo launch
Politics
Beautiful and terrifying: Russia shows video of Bulava ICBM underwater salvo launch
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Economics
Russia threatens to raise tariffs on US goods worth $538 million
Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Students of UC reinvent the consumption of legumes Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989 Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Elon Musk wants Pravda, but we already have it
Elon Musk wants Pravda, but we already have it
Myths about Stalin: Why do they lie about Great Patriotic War?
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Elon Musk wants Pravda, but we already have it
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
What may happen to foreign tourists traveling for 2018 World Cup in Russia
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed