World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin: Russia will abjure conscription service in a short while

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was moving away from military service by conscription. Although the process is slow due to budget constraints, compulsory military service in Russia will be canceled, Putin said when talking to members of WorldSkills Russia national team, who wondered if it was possible to give the right to alternative military service for a new generation of champions, RIA Novosti reports.


Does Russian army need a foreign legion?

"We must keep in mind the fact that we are gradually moving away from conscription service," Putin said. He promised that the work in this direction would continue. "Some time will pass, and this issue will no longer be relevant," the president said.

He also referred to the creation of scientific companies in the country and said that the Defence Ministry would create a "skill-intensive park for young specialists who graduated from higher education institutions and can pass not alternative, but genuine military conscription service, where they can apply their best knowledge and skills."

Putin noted, however, that there was no ready-made recipe to use such ideas in practice.

For the time being, the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation has 12 scientific companies, where 648 people serve, and four sports companies with 381 servicemen.

At present, conscription military service in Russia lasts for one year.

Pravda.Ru

Topical photo

Topics Russia military service Russian Armed Forces
Topical Analytics
Asia
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Anomalous phenomena
Always new purchases of freedom
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Readers top
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
North Korea develops biological weapons
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Popular Commented Readers choice
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall

The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability

Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Americas
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Americas
Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy

All amateur photos and video materials depicting the moment of Kennedy's assassination had been confiscated and immediately classified. The main amateur video, which was made as the motorcade was traveling on the street, was edited in a way to exclude the version about the existence of another shooter

Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Politics
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Politics
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism

In the near future, Russian lawmakers may introduce a new notion to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - "propaganda of terrorism."

Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
First cat in space to be immortalised
Real life stories
First cat in space to be immortalised
Columnists
Regional Implications of Iraq's Kurdish Independence Referendum
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Dmitriy Sudakov China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what? Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Always new purchases of freedom Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aidyn Mehtiyev Donald Trump to become America's another John Kennedy Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Canada approves anti-Russian law sponsored by Russophobes
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Mystery of Bermuda Triangle unraveled in Australia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed