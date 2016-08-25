Defense Minister explains Putin's move to hold unscheduled combat readiness of troops

AP photo

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, explained the goal of the unscheduled inspection of combat readiness of the Russian Armed Forces, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



According to Defense Minister Shoigu, Putin ordered to test the ability of the Southern Military District to deploy self-sufficient military groups to contain crisis situations. The check will also assess the potential of Western and Central military districts in the south-western strategic direction.



"During the first day, we need to check their ability to perform the activities specified by the degree of combat readiness. Later, the units will be taken to range grounds and training areas, where they will be prepared for challenges of the drills," Shoigu said.



Pravda.Ru



Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

