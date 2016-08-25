Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Putin: Russia will hold its own Paralympic Games

25.08.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin: Russia will hold its own competitions for Paralympic athletes. 58710.jpeg

Russia will hold its own sports competitions for the team of Paralympic athletes, who were excluded from the Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I want to say to our Paralympians: of course, we will support you. We will organize special competitions where you will be able to show all your skills. Prizes for the winners will be the same as they would have been for the Paralympic Games," Putin said, Zvezda TV channel reports.

Putin also stated that the exclusion of the Russian Paralympic team was an act of anti-humanism that became possible due to the interference of politics in sports.

"We have witnessed how humanistic foundations of sport and Olympism can be brazenly violated by politics, how traits such as greed, and perhaps even cowardice, take precedence over the principles of Olympism," Putin said.

Earlier, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters that Russia would appeal against the decision to remove the Russian team from the Paralympic Games in Rio at a federal court in Switzerland, RIA Novosti reports.

"We will file a lawsuit at a federal court in Switzerland. Individual lawsuits are also possible. This is absolutely a political decision, and we do not understand how an organization that should be engaged in the development of Paralympic sport can make such a decision," Mutko told reporters.

Russian Paralympic athletes will not be able to perform at the 2016 Paralympic Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Russia's appeal against the decision of the International Paralympic Committee, which excluded the Russian team from the competitions and disqualified the Paralympic Committee of Russia on the basis of the McLaren report.

Also read: WADA report: Olympic rats do not ask questions

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia to challenge IPC’s villainy
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
The first underwater nuclear explosion was carried out at Bikini Atoll in 1946. In 2016, burkini, Islamic swimsuit, produced a social explosion on French beaches. The French Themis grossly violated...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia s heroic tally
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia's heroic tally
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Popular photos

World

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Ukraine s ex-president predicts Russia s death
Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
France to become Russia s key European ally after presidential election
France to become Russia's key European ally after presidential election

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service