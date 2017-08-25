Putin discusses Donbass crisis during meeting with Ukrainian nationalist in Crimea

Source: Kremlin.ru

New details have emerged about the meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had with the leader of "Ukrainian Choice" public movement, Viktor Medvedchuk. During the meeting, Putin and Medvedchuk talked about the state of affairs in the Donbass.

The meeting took place on August 18, when Putin paid a work visit to the Crimea. As reported by RBC, the talks were devoted to the implementation of Minsk agreements and efforts of the Ukrainian administration to sabotage agreements on the exchange of prisoners.

It is worth noting that Viktor Medvedchuk is believed to be a special aide between presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Medvedchuk served as the vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and headed the administration of Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma in 2002-2005. During his latest Q&A conference, Putin called Medvedchuk a friend of Russia in Ukraine and a Ukrainian nationalist.

Vladimir Putin started his three-day work trip to the Crimea on Aug. 18. Accompanied by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the president traveled to Sevastopol, visited Chersonese national reserve and met with children at"Tavrida" camp.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru