Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow had no plans to relocate Russian troops from Hmeymim airbase in Syria to Egypt.
"There are no plans for any permanent relocations of our military men to the territory of Egypt from Hmeymim," Lavrov told RT.
The minister noted that Russia and Egypt had previously signed an agreement on interaction in airspace.
"Technically, the agreement reflects the partnership nature of our relationship - these are reciprocal military measures of most favoured treatment," the minister added.
"We unequivocally support the determination of the Egyptian administration to the struggle against terrorism. Our military-technical cooperation in the form of supplies of necessary equipment and weapons for the anti-terrorist operation has been developing very actively, we have close ties between the military, we conduct joint military exercises, and this helps us exchange experiences, taking into account the experience in the fight against terrorism that we have gained in Syria," Sergei Lavrov added.
The conflict lasted throughout the flight and then continued at the airport of Kaliningrad and even on the parking lot of the airport
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.
The West can never seem to understand the specialness of Russia and its people, especially now, when most Russians believe that Russia is going in the right direction - against the West