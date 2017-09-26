Pravda.ru

Putin and Merkel determined to continue cooperation after Bundestag elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her victory in the September 24 elections to the Bundestag.

"In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel on the success of the CDU/CSU bloc at the September 24 parliamentary elections in the Bundestag," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin and Merkel also confirmed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Germany.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia considers Germany a key partner in Europe, and cooperation with Germany is a priority for Russia.

"As we have said before, Germany is our leading trade and economic partner in Europe. Of course, continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with Germany is an important priority for Moscow," Peskov said, commenting on Vladimir Putin's telephone conversation with Angela Merkel.

According to official results, Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc won the elections to the Bundestag having gained 33% of the vote. The Social Democratic Party of Germany (20.5% of the vote) came second, whereas the right-wing Alternative for Germany came third with 12.6% of votes.

Angela Merkel has thus remained in the office for her 4th term, but she does not have a majority in the parliament, which requires the creation of a coalition government.

