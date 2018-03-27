World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin declares national mourning after shopping mall inferno in Kemerovo

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring mourning on Wednesday, March 28, in Russia nationwide in connection with the massive fire at the shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin declares national mourning after shopping mall inferno in Kemerovo. 62224.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Putin left Kemerovo today in the morning, where he paid tribute to the victims of the fire and held meetings with local residents and officials.

"We're talking about demography, but we are losing so many people because of what? Because of criminal negligence, because of sloppiness," Putin said. Many Russian bloggers, though, were outraged by Putin's choice of words.

Putin did not appear at the rally on Kemerovo's central square, where hundreds of people, up to 4,000, gathered demanding the truth from the authorities.

The fire at "Winter Cherry" shopping center in Kemerovo occurred on March 25, The fire sparked on the upper, fourth floor of the center, where cinema halls and children's play areas were located.  According to most recent reports, 64 people became victims of the fire. Forty-one of them are believed to be children, who found themselves trapped in a cinema hall. The children could not get out as the doors of the hall were locked. However, the actual number of victims is likely to be a lot larger. Local residents believe that the authorities conceal the real death toll not to sow panic.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Putin Russia kremlin kemerovo
Topical Analytics
Africa
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
Columnists
Trump Chooses Warmonger Bolton
Europe
Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO?
Readers' top
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Kemerovo shopping centre fire: Teenagers set fire to foam cubes
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
Trump Chooses Warmonger Bolton
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Africa
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes

It was France that unleashed the war against Libya before the United Kingdom and the United States supported it. Gaddafi had saved 143 tons of gold

What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Politics
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Disasters, catastrophes
Kemerovo shopping centre fire: Teenagers set fire to foam cubes
Europe
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
Politics
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the decision of many countries to expel Russian diplomats, said that Moscow would act accordingly

Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
Africa
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
Americas
USA expels 48 Russian diplomats, EU countries to make similar decision
Europe
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
Africa
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes

It was France that unleashed the war against Libya before the United Kingdom and the United States supported it. Gaddafi had saved 143 tons of gold

What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
Europe
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
Disasters, catastrophes
Children call and text their parents from burning shopping center
Politics
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Lyuba Lulko What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Trump Chooses Warmonger Bolton Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey England's contagious Russophobia Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman justifies expulsion of Russian diplomats on Russia's day of grief
Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO?
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
India disappointed with Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter
USA expels 48 Russian diplomats, EU countries to make similar decision
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO?
Meat-eaters and vegetarians risk their lives equally
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
EU countries expel 28 Russian diplomats over Skripal case
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
England's contagious Russophobia
England's contagious Russophobia
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
Russia to expel a crowd of foreign diplomats
What Russia needs to learn from Gaddafi's mistakes
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed