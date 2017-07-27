Putin measures level of his stress

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

A bracelet measuring the level of stress was presented at a meeting of the supervisory board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. The bracelet, a development of Russian scientists, was shown to President Putin.

The device can be used to measure the level of emotional stress. According to developers, the scope of its application is extensive. For example, the bracelet can be used at highly dangerous areas of mining enterprises to monitor the physical condition of personnel. To measure the level of stress, a person is required to wear the device for 30 minutes.

In addition, the bracelet can determine the amount of calories consumed during a meal. "What an outrage! One needs to throw it out immediately, one can't live with this thing," Putin said jokingly.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru