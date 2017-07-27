Pravda.ru

News » News from the Kremlin

Putin measures level of his stress

27.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin measures level of his stress. 60927.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

A bracelet measuring the level of stress was presented at a meeting of the supervisory board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. The bracelet, a development of Russian scientists, was shown to President Putin.

The device can be used to measure the level of emotional stress. According to developers, the scope of its application is extensive. For example, the bracelet can be used at highly dangerous areas of mining enterprises to monitor the physical condition of personnel. To measure the level of stress, a person is required to wear the device for 30 minutes.

In addition, the bracelet can determine the amount of calories consumed during a meal. "What an outrage! One needs to throw it out immediately, one can't live with this thing," Putin said jokingly.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists published a formidable warning labelling Russia as the most dangerous nuclear superpower in the modern world. It stands the reason Russia should be mentioned in Biblical prophecies...
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Remains of an extraterrestrial creature were discovered on Mount Adams in the State of Washington, US ufologists said
Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf

Video

Society

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Popular photos

World

Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf
Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
More Russia Sanctions From US Congress
More Russia Sanctions From US Congress

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service