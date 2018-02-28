World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin decorates Russian athletes, says breaking Russians impossible

Russia » News from the Kremlin

President Putin decorated Russian Olympic athletes with orders of Friendship and medals of orders "For Merits for the Fatherland."

Putin decorates Russian athletes, says breaking Russians impossible. 62076.jpeg

The award ceremony took place in the Moscow Kremlin. The Order of Friendship was awarded to figure skaters Alina Zagitova, the Olympic champion, and Evgeniya Medvedeva, who won the silver medal in Pyeongchang. "We won these medals for our homeland," Medvedeva said.

President Putin also decorated hockey players, who also received the Order of Friendship. "The Olympic Games, the historical Games for our country are over. We have defended the honour of our country thanks to the Russian temper, support and faith in our great Russia," hockey player Pavel Datsyuk said.

Hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk, when receiving the award, said that the goal of the athletes was "to return the flag and anthem." "A couple of hours ago we learned that the Russian Olympic Committee had been reinstated," he added.

Skier Yulia Belorukova was awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the 1st degree. She thanked the president on behalf of the team for the chance to perform at the Olympics.

"One can take away any symbols, but one cannot take away the temper. We were proud to watch you perform," Putin told the Olympians.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev presented car keys to the winners of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Gold medalists received the keys to BMW X6, silver medalists - X5 and bronze - X4.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Putin Ice Hockey Pyeongchang Dmitry Medvedev Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
Politics
USA works to attack from space
Columnists
PyeongChang - Distinguished Olympians, Detestable Athletes and Disgusting Media
Readers' top
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
USA and Russia to add more fire and brimstone into the sauce of their relationship
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner

The Russian Air Force struck the positions of radical Islamists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
USA and Russia to add more fire and brimstone into the sauce of their relationship
Politics
USA and Russia to add more fire and brimstone into the sauce of their relationship
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Europe
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Other
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided that Russia will not be able to host international competitions in any type of sport starting from April

WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Europe
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Columnists
The West must take the blame for Syria
Americas
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems

The United States has urged Turkey not to purchase S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Otherwise, Washington may impose sanctions on Ankara

USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
Video
Russian FM Lavrov: USA prepares Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Contributor submission Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov USA works to attack from space Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Inhibitory brakes fall. Disturbing symptom. Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
PyeongChang - Distinguished Olympians, Detestable Athletes and Disgusting Media
PyeongChang - Distinguished Olympians, Detestable Athletes and Disgusting Media
Macron and Merkel ask Putin to talk to Assad
Macron and Merkel ask Putin to talk to Assad
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
USA works to attack from space
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
DPRK: No more sanctions!
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed