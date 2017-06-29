Kremlin says it is inadmissible for Moscow and Washington to go around in circles

Russia and the United States have been going around in circles, assistant to the president of the Russian Federation Yury Ushakov said adding that this is inadmissible for US-Russian relations.

Ushakov noted that, Russia can, of course, keep on waiting for the dust in the USA to settle. However, he added, one should remember that it is not only the relationship between Moscow and Washington at stake. "Going around in circles" deprives parties of opportunities to solve problems of global scale that already appear in matters of global security and global stability, the Russian presidential aide said.

According to Yury Ushakov, the ongoing political confrontation in the United States undermines the policy of the Trump administration in relations with Russia and international affairs.

Noteworthy, assessing the relationship between Moscow and Washington, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that they remain on a very "low level." According to him, Russia and the United States need to stabilize the "spiraling down" relations.

