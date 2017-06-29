Pravda.ru

News from the Kremlin

Russia to declassify the death of Kursk submarine

29.06.2017

The data about the death of the Kursk submarine can be declassified before 2030. This will require a decision from the government.

According to the Russian legislation, information related to major disasters shall be classified for 30 years. After this time, a special commission shall be established to decide whether the secrecy label can be lifted.  

However, the chief of the Central Archive of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Igor Permyakov, said that documents about the tragic death of the Russian nuclear submarine K-141 Kursk can be declassified earlier.

"Fifteen years have passed since this tragedy, but a government may decide to establish a commission earlier," the official said.

Nuclear submarine Kursk, part of the Northern Fleet of Russia, sank on August 12, 2000 during exercises in the Barents Sea, killing all 118 on board. According to the official version, the tragedy occurred because of the torpedo explosion as a result of the leakage of fuel components. The fire, which occurred after the first explosion, caused the detonation of torpedoes in the first compartment of the submarine. The second explosion led to the destruction of several compartments of the submarine. According to another version, the Kursk was torpedoed by an American submarine. It was also said that the Kursk could come across an anti-ship mine from the times of WWII. A collision with a foreign submarine is also considered.

