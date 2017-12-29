World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin says how he is going to see the New Year in

Russia » News from the Kremlin

On the last Friday of 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin will work till 6 or 7 p.m. The president will hold a number of internal meetings, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. Putin will see the New Year in traditionally, as he always does.

Dmitry Peskov said that the president traditionally spends the New Year's night at home with his family and friends.

"You know, This is such a family holiday for him, if it is not related to his work," Peskov said.

There was only one time, when Putin did not spend the New Year's with his family: It was in 2014, when Putin traveled to the city of Khabarovsk to meet local residents, who suffered from floodwaters.

Pravda.Ru 

Topics Putin peskov kremlin new year
Topical Analytics
Politics
Most important achievement of 2017: Big war with NATO canceled
Politics
Russian super heroes and anti heroes of 2017
Columnists
Binomomania, a dangerous US disease
Readers' top
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance

India is one of three largest buyers of Russian arms in the world. The portfolio of Russia's military contracts with India is evaluated at over $35 billion

Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Mysteries
Something big explodes in the sky over Crimea
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Americas
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership

In the year 2017, it became clear that America will not be able to hold on to the world leadership much longer, and Russia-China are preparing to take over

Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Americas
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Politics
Western leaders never get tired to go ape when they see Russian flags anywhere near
Americas
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans

Russia remains free from external influence, and Russian policies find support among elites of many countries of the world, especially in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America

Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Columnists
Year 2017: Russia and China get ready to take over world leadership
Real life stories
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Dmitry Sudakov Most important achievement of 2017: Big war with NATO canceled Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Russian super heroes and anti heroes of 2017 Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Binomomania, a dangerous US disease Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Trump's ultimate con
Putin says how he is going to see the New Year in
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Most important achievement of 2017: Big war with NATO canceled
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Most important achievement of 2017: Big war with NATO canceled
US helicopters evacuate ISIL leaders from Syria
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Husband and Wife Rape Their Daughter for Two Years
US helicopters evacuate ISIL leaders from Syria
Setting Theresa May straight on Russia
Responding to sanctions: What Russia could do right now
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed