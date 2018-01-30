Russian officials refuse to fly to Washington for National Prayer Breakfast

Chairman of the State Duma Committee for the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, refused to fly to the States for the National Prayer Breakfast with the participation of US President Donald Trump. The heads of two other committees of the State Duma will not attend the event either.



Trump is made to go against Russia

The decision was made after the publication of the "Kremlin report" by the US financial department.

Aksakov noted that he was going to go to Washington for negotiations. However, as the MP said, the publication of the lists that include Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and several other Russian politicians, created an unfavourable atmosphere for the process of negotiations. "I do not really see any point to fly," Aksakov said.

The National Prayer Breakfast will take place in Washington on February 1, at 6 a.m. in the McNease Convention Center.

