World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin upset his name is not on the Kremlin List

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet seen the US "Kremlin Report," but considers its appearance as an unfriendly act.

Putin upset his name is not on the Kremlin List. 61896.jpeg

Putin said that the introduction of 210 Russian officials and oligarchs on the exposed document would be similar to the introduction of the entire population of Russia on such a list. There are common Russians behind all those state employees mentioned in the document from the US Treasury. Putin also joked that he was upset that his own name was not mentioned on the list.

The russian president said that was "waiting" for the appearance of such a list. "We were ready to take retaliatory steps, serious ones, which would take our relationship to zero," the president said.

According to Putin, the US report complicates the relations between the Russian Federation and the United States of America and causes damage to international relations on the whole. At the same time, he said that Moscow was not going to aggravate the situation.

"We are not going to pick fights and complicate the situation. We want and we will be patiently building our relationship to the extent, which the American side is ready for in this case," the president said.

He promised "to look closely at how the situation will develop in practice." "All should understand that it is impossible to expect endless surrender of positions," Putin noted.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Putin Russia kremlin us-russian relations russian administration
Topical Analytics
Europe
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Columnists
The good side of the Kremlin List
News from the Kremlin
US Treasury's 'Kremlin Telephone Book Report' raises many eyebrows in Moscow
Readers' top
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Syria's name will change in Russia
Time for a New Olympic Order
Kremlin birds of prey capable of downing drones
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition

The USA is not an Arctic state - it touches upon the Arctic region thanks to Alaska that used to be part of Russia too

Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Americas
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Politics
Syria's name will change in Russia
Columnists
Time for a New Olympic Order
Columnists
Time for a New Olympic Order

The Canadian Richard McClaren has buried the Olympic name and ideal under a ton of political filth, the effect being a biased and meaningless Olympic Games

Time for a New Olympic Order
Here is why you should never post photos of your boarding pass or concert ticket
Real life stories
Here is why you should never post photos of your boarding pass or concert ticket
Politics
Syria's name will change in Russia
Games
Russian fans to sing national anthem in South Korea despite prohibitions
Americas
Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything

The Pentagon has published a report, in which it was acknowledged that 50% of fifth-generation F-35 fighters were not suitable for combat action

Pentagon admits half of all F-35 fighter jets not good for anything
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Americas
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
Real life stories
Kremlin birds of prey capable of downing drones
Real life stories
Huge emerald found in Russia
Aidyn Mehtiyev USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany Aidyn Mehtiyev Vadim Gorshenin The good side of the Kremlin List Vadim Gorshenin Oleg Artyukov US Treasury's 'Kremlin Telephone Book Report' raises many eyebrows in Moscow Oleg Artyukov
Comments
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
US Treasury's 'Kremlin Telephone Book Report' raises many eyebrows in Moscow
The good side of the Kremlin List
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Putin's power shakes US Congress
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Russian icebreakers break US Arctic ambition
US Treasury's 'Kremlin Telephone Book Report' raises many eyebrows in Moscow
The good side of the Kremlin List
Soros makes surprising statement about new threats to society
Russian officials refuse to fly to Washington for National Prayer Breakfast
The good side of the Kremlin List
Syria's name will change in Russia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed