Kremlin explains why European diplomats can still stay in Moscow

Russia has not yet announced a response to European countries, which sided with Great Britain and the United States in the effort to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the case of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.


The West expels Russian diplomats: Russia will not just sit and watch. Cold War

When asked about Moscow's silence about the diplomatic standoff with European countries, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Tomorrow will be a new day."

On March 29, the Russian authorities announced the expulsion of 60 US diplomats and the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

Prior to that, 16 countries of the European Union, as well as the United States, Canada, Norway, Ukraine and several other countries, decided to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the incident that took place in Salisbury on March 4, when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned. Skripal had earlier spied for British special services, was sentenced to 13 years in Russia but then pardoned.

Earlier it was reported that 20 other countries were preparing to expel Russian diplomats because of the Skripal case.

