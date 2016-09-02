Pravda.ru

Politics

Putin shares his thoughts on Clinton and Trump election campaigns

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his thoughts about the pre-election campaign in the United States and criticized Hillary Clinton's and Donald Trump's election techniques.

"They're both engaged in shock tactics, but each of them are doing it their own way. I do not think they set the best example," Putin said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump actively use the anti-Russian rhetoric, but this method to score political goals is a "short-sighted approach," Putin said. Mutual attacks is a part of the US political culture, the Russian president added.

Vladimir Putin called both candidates "smart people," who understand which buttons to press to receive more votes.

