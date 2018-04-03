World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Grushko, said on the sidelines of Valdai Discussion Club that NATO had crossed the red line by increasing its military presence near Russian borders.

According to him, security in Europe was based on measures of restraint for many years, but "now, thanks to NATO, we have a military dimension, it was their choice, they crossed the red line."

There is no justification for NATO's military building up near the borders of Russia, Grushko said. At the same time, Moscow will always be able to defend its borders. "We have preserved the military-industrial complex, which gives us a possibility to respond asymmetrically when necessary."

As for the situation with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Grushko said that the West was trying to find an excuse for colossal spending.

"It is obvious that the large-scale provocation that the UK arranged has the goal to add more fuel to the fire of the campaign of Russophobia," the diplomat said.

