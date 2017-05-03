Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship

03.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship. 60403.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

The "Admiral Makarov" frigate, which was built specifically for the Black Sea Fleet, has tested its performance in the Baltic Sea. The ship underwent test firing drills from "Shtil-1" anti-aircraft missile system and launched four 9M317 missiles from 3S90 vertical launch vehicle, Zvezda TV channel said.

During the tests, a reconnaissance ship of the Polish Navy conducted a dangerous maneuver on the brink of permissible international rules in the vicinity of the area, where the Russian frigate was testing its weapons. The distance to the Polish ship of the North Atlantic alliance was about 14 kilometers.

Frigates of project 11356, to which the "Admiral Makarov" belongs, are equipped with two installations for 12 missiles each. The firing range of the complex for targets at medium and high altitudes reaches 50 kilometers, whereas the destruction zone - up to 15 km. The state-of-the-art "Shtil-1" air defense complex has not been passed into service yet - it goes through the final stage of official tests.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz...
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists conducted a study, as a result of which they came to conclusion that the world was standing on the brink of serious danger
Elder of Mount Athos gives frightening prediction for evil to destroy mankind Elder of Mount Athos gives frightening prediction for evil to destroy mankind

Video

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
When is Putin meeting new president of France?
When is Putin meeting new president of France?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service