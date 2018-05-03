World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark

Representatives of Russia's Council of Federation believe that a direct military conflict between the United States and Russia may spark only in two places of the world.

Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Council of Federation, said that there are two places in the world, where Russia and the USA may start a direct military conflict with each other.

"There are two zones of potential confrontation between the USA and Russia - Syria and the Baltic region. USA's military activities in the Baltic may trigger  a serious crisis," the senator wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that US forces attacked Russian mercenaries in Syria - members of PMC Wagner.  Dozens were believed to have been killed, although details of the attack and its consequences have not been established.

Topics Syria baltic states war between russia and usa
