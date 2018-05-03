World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin: Russia ready for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia » Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that preparations for the World Cup were nearly finished.

"The preparation for the World Cup, which our country is hosting this year, is almost complete. Russia is ready for the tournament," Putin said at a meeting of the supervisory board of the organizing committee of the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA's chief Gianni Infantino said earlier that nothing was threatening the 2018 World Cup in Russia. "We guarantee that the 2018 World Cup in Russia would be completely clean with regard to doping cases," the FIFA president said.

Topics Russia doping scandal world cup 2018 vladimir putin
