Russia to close its borders for Russophobes

Russia's Ministry for Foreign Affairs believes that "extremely Russophobic political and public figures from Estonia" should be banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation.



USA fights Russia in Baltic States

Unfortunately, the ministry has not given any names, but it was said that details of the restrictive measures had been delivered to the Estonian Ambassador.

The move comes in response to Estonia's recent decision to impose restrictive measures on persons from the so-called Magnitsky list.

Artyom Kozhin, a spokesman for Russia's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said that Moscow found such actions as a proof of the anti-Russian course in Estonia's policies.

Estonia passed the "Magnitsky law" in December of 2016. However, the Estonian authorities had not tried to impose any sanctions against the people from the list until the spring of 2018. On March 29, the Estonian government banned the entry of 49 Russians from the Magnitsky list.

The "Magnitsky law" was adopted in the USA, the UK, Canada and Lithuania. The countries that have passed such a law can deny entry to their territories for people who committed serious or particularly serious crimes against person, violated rights and freedoms of others, or were convicted of corruption or money laundering. As a rule, people are not notified if their names appear on Magnitsky list. The original Magnitsky list contained 60 names, but the amount of people on the list is changing all the time.