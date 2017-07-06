Pravda.ru

Russia reminds USA of cases of America's interference in Russian internal affairs

Speaking about Russia's alleged interference in internal affairs of the United States of America, one should not forget about proven cases of USA's interference in internal affairs of the Russian Federation, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said.

In particular, in 2014, the administration of Barack Obama "did not even try to hide intentions to create a crisis in the Russian economy, stir up social discontent and provoke a change of power," she said. That year, the United States initiated sanctions against Russia.

In December of the same year, the head of the US State Department was instructed "to help improve democratic governance in Russia through various organisations." Zakharova exemplified her point of view with USA's efforts to finance criminal groups in the Caucasus.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged US politicians to recall what they had done against Russia when thinking about the imposition of new sanctions and other measures to affect the US-Russian relations.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Russian president said that hacker attacks in Russia occur every day, including on the website of the Russian president. The Kremlin does not assert Washington's implication behind those attacks, although the source of cyber attacks is often located on the territory of the United States.

Nonetheless, Russia still believes in constructive dialogue between the countries. Putin reminded during his most recent Q&A conference that the Soviet Union and the United States were fighting on one side during two world wars. He also said that many Russians respect the achievements of the American people.

US and Russia can't live without each other
 

