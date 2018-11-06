Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years.

Source: Mil.ru

An article posted on the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces says that Russia has had a breakthrough in supplying long-range precision weapons, such as Iskander-M tactical missile systems, as well as submarines and surface ships armed with Caliber missiles. As a result, the number of land, sea and air-based carriers has increased by more than 12 times, while the number of high-precision cruise missiles has grown by more than 30 times.

In addition, the Russian army has established special units that elaborate plans for the use of high-precision weapons and prepare flight missions for cruise missiles. "As a result, full-fledged groups of carriers of high-precision weapons have been created capable of using missiles to strike targets at a distance of up to 4,000 km," the newspaper said.

In the Crimea, a self-sufficient group of forces was established. The group includes a naval base, an army corps, an aviation division and an air defense division. The Black Sea Fleet has state-of-the-art submarines and frigates armed with Caliber cruise missiles. Russia's coastal forces in the Crimea have Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems that guarantee the protection of the Crimea and secure the interests of Russia in the Black Sea region.

