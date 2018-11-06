World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

Russia » Politics

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years.

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times. 63156.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

An article posted on the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces says that Russia has had a breakthrough in supplying long-range precision weapons, such as Iskander-M tactical missile systems, as well as submarines and surface ships armed with Caliber missiles. As a result, the number of land, sea and air-based carriers has increased by more than 12 times, while the number of high-precision cruise missiles has grown by more than 30 times.

In addition, the Russian army has established special units that elaborate plans for the use of high-precision weapons and prepare flight missions for cruise missiles. "As a result, full-fledged groups of carriers of high-precision weapons have been created capable of using missiles to strike targets at a distance of up to 4,000 km," the newspaper said.

In the Crimea, a self-sufficient group of forces was established. The group includes a naval base, an army corps, an aviation division and an air defense division. The Black Sea Fleet has state-of-the-art submarines and frigates armed with Caliber cruise missiles. Russia's coastal forces in the Crimea have Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems that guarantee the protection of the Crimea and secure the interests of Russia in the Black Sea region.

Foreigners come to Russia to escape from absurdity of the West Foreigners come to Russia to escape from absurdity of the West

Zircon missile: most dangerous Russian weapon at sea
Topics crimea Russian army Russian missiles russian army bases new Russian weapons Russian Armed Forces
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Politics
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
News All >
Readers' top
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?

"Today at 9 p.m. I was stopped by the military and lynched because, they said, I look like a drug smuggler. They said now Bolsonaro is the commander. I regret for had voted for Bolsonaro," Douglas Barcellos on October 28, shortly after Bolsonaro had been declared the winner of Brazil's presidential election.

Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?

"Today at 9 p.m. I was stopped by the military and lynched because, they said, I look like a drug smuggler. They said now Bolsonaro is the commander. I regret for had voted for Bolsonaro," Douglas Barcellos on October 28, shortly after Bolsonaro had been declared the winner of Brazil's presidential election.

Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment

"No data supports such a deceptive narrative. The oligarchy prefers to definitively bury the country than to acknowledge mistakes".

Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Contributor submission Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
AIDS came to USSR as deadly disease of Western decay
Russia bans Hollywood film in which Putin is toppled in military coup
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Time for Brazil to wake up
Three police officers rape their female colleague, who happens to be big boss daughter
Car tyre kills unsuspecting woman in Moscow
Russia bans Hollywood film in which Putin is toppled in military coup
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Eroding Freedoms in America
Eroding Freedoms in America
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.