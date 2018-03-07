Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for Vladimir Solovyov's film "World Order 2018" said that Moscow could use nuclear weapons only as a retaliatory strike.
"As for this particular topic, it is, of course, very important, extremely sensitive. I want to tell you, so that everyone here in the world knows, that our plans - I hope, it will never be - technical plans to apply nuclear weapons are about the so-called retaliatory, counter-impact strike," Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.
The Russian president said that the decision on the use of such weapons would be made only if the missile attack warning systems detected the launch of missiles and gave an accurate forecast for the flight trajectory and the time when warheads would fall on the territory of Russia.
"This is called a reciprocal, counter strike, when we have a legitimate right to respond," Putin said.
Earlier, the president promised an instant response should anyone use nuclear weapons against Russia and allies.
On March 1, Vladimir Putin presented second-to-none weapons during his speech before the Federal Assembly.
Pravda.Ru
RQ-4B, the strategic unmanned aerial vehicle of the US Air Force, was again spotted near the line of demarcation in the Donbass
New huge wave of 'China bashing' is once again rolling from Europe and North America. Its water is filthy and murky. It tries to smear everything about the present Chinese system: from its own and unique democratic model, to its leadership, as well as the political, economic and social system.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) for securing the secrecy of developing new types of weapons