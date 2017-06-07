Putin speaks about showering with gay man on submarine

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US director Oliver Stone how he would behave in a shower with a gay man on board a submarine.

During the interview with Russian President Putin, Stone raised the issue of the Russian law that bans the propaganda of homosexuality. The director asked whether Putin considered this law discriminative. "In fact there is no harassment against them," Putin said.

Afterwards, Oliver Stone wondered what Putin would do if he found himself on board a submarine, where he would have to shower with a gay man.

"Well, I would prefer not to go to the shower with him," Putin answered laughing. "Why provoke him? You know, I'm a judo master," he said.

