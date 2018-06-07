World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian economy grows steadily – Putin

Russia » Politics

The Russian economy has entered the phase of sustainable growth, which gives every reason to believe that "we are moving in the right direction," President Vladimir Putin stated at the beginning of his annual Q&A conference with Russian citizens.

Russian economy grows steadily – Putin. 62530.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

The Russian economy has been growing steadily in 2017 and in early 2018, he added.

"This is modest growth. The growth is insignificant, but this is not a decline," he said adding that the Russian economy demonstrated the growth of 1.5% over the past year.

"The industry is growing, the agriculture is growing steadily, and all this has acquired a stable trend," Putin added.

Putin noted that Russia currently shows an all-time low inflation level, which is "a very important prerequisite for further growth," the president said. The direct investment in the Russian economy rose by 4.4% last year, he added.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has been increasing its gold and foreign currency reserves, wheres people's life expectancy has increased too.

In April 2018, the International Monetary Fund retained its forecast for the growth of the world economy at 3.9% per year for the next two years.

Today's Q&A session is Putin's 16th. It is officially called "Direct line with President" when Putin answers people's questions during a live televised broadcast. However, this year, there is no audience present in the studio. There is only the president, two TV presenters and a few volunteers. All the questions, requests and complaints from the people are displayed on interactive screens in the studio in the form of text messages and video calls. Therefore, chances to ask Putin a non-scripted question during the session has been minimized to zero.

Topics president Putin russian economy Putin's Q&A conference
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Readers' top
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
News All >
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Czech President's press secretary cleans desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in Prague
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions

"As a matter of fact, my expectations were justified. Judging from what we see on television, Vladimir Putin is not very tall, I knew it, we all know what he looks like, but there's a thing that really struck me," the Austrian journalist said

Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people

He loves to advertise himself on the situation in Ukraine, but in fact he speaks Russian very well. He had worked a lot with Russian coach Boris Sobkin, and his wife is Russian too

Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states

Russian President Putin signed the law "On countermeasures to unfriendly actions of the USA and other foreign states."

Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
In World War Three, mankind will cease to exist - Putin
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Why does Trump ignore Europe, but not Russia?
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed