World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine

Russia » Politics

Writer Zakhar Prilepin, who serves as adviser to the head of the breakaway People's Republic of Donetsk, Alexander Zakharchenko, asked Putin about the possibility for the Ukrainian crisis to aggravate during the World Cup in Russia.

Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine. 62531.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Answering questions during his annual Q&A session, Putin said that Kiev will have to deal with most serious consequences should the crisis in the Donbass aggravate. According to him, the people of the two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk will not tolerate this. In addition, the Russian president said that an aggravation of the crisis in the Donbass may pose a threat to Ukrainian statehood.

Putin believes that the Ukrainian authorities do not intend to solve the problem, because "they do not need voters from the self-proclaimed republics, who will never vote for those who started the conflict.

There were also a few curious blitz questions to Putin.

"What do you do when you do not know what to do?"

"There is a rule for drivers: if you're uncertain, do not overtake. The price for mistakes for people of my profession is too high. If I don't know what to do, I try to find a solution and come to a firm opinion of what is necessary and expedient."

"Have you ever laughed at yourself?"

"I do it frequently."

"What's the best joke you've heard lately?"

"Not that long ago, a German publication wrote that Trump was pushing Europe into Putin's hands," Putin said. "This nonsense is hilarious. If you combine it with an earlier joke about Russia's influence on US elections, it's even more ridiculous because now they say that Trump is throwing Europe into Russia's hands."

"Is there a question that you don't have an answer to?"

"I don't have an answer to your question. But if I do not have an answer, I try to find it with my colleagues."

"What advice of your father's would you pass to your grandchildren?"

"Don't lie."

"When did you start believing in God?"

"This is a very intimate question ... In my opinion, every person has faith in God in their souls at birth, but people understand it differently in different times and under different circumstances. During the Great Patriotic War, when even most ardent atheists were going over the top, I am sure that they were thinking about God. There are people who understand this without any extreme situations, but others think about these things when they experience something extreme."

"What did you sacrifice for your presidency?"

"My personal time. It's unavoidable, but the benefit of it is understanding that you are doing a unique and proper job to improve people's well-being and make the most important thing ever stronger - the Motherland. 

Topics war in Donbass world cup 2018 president Putin Putin's Q&A conference
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Readers' top
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
News All >
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Czech President's press secretary cleans desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in Prague
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions

"As a matter of fact, my expectations were justified. Judging from what we see on television, Vladimir Putin is not very tall, I knew it, we all know what he looks like, but there's a thing that really struck me," the Austrian journalist said

Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people

He loves to advertise himself on the situation in Ukraine, but in fact he speaks Russian very well. He had worked a lot with Russian coach Boris Sobkin, and his wife is Russian too

Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states

Russian President Putin signed the law "On countermeasures to unfriendly actions of the USA and other foreign states."

Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine
Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
In World War Three, mankind will cease to exist - Putin
In World War Three, mankind will cease to exist - Putin
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Why does Trump ignore Europe, but not Russia?
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed