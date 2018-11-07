World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Washington's draconian measures may ruin relations with Russia completely

Russia » Politics

Washington is going to introduce a second package of sanctions against Russia in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Washington's draconian measures may ruin relations with Russia completely. 63162.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

According to US State Department spokesperson Heather Neuert, there was no confirmation to prove that Russia had fulfilled the conditions stipulated by the 1991 law on the control of chemical and biological weapons.

According to US authorities, Russia has been involved in a series of poisonings, including the March 4 attack in the UK, when former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter were exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury.

The first package of sanctions was introduced in August. The sanctions banned the sale of weapons, as well as dual-use goods and technologies to Russia. US officials also said that the United States would take more stringent measures against Russia, if it turns out by November that Russia refuses to cooperate with international experts in the field of chemical weapons.

If the second package of sanctions comes into force, US banks will be prohibited from giving loans to the Russian government, except for loans for the purchase of food or agricultural products. The sanctions will ban mutual trade, but US companies will still be allowed to export agricultural goods. Diplomatic relations between the United States and the Russian Federation will either be limited or frozen. To crown it all, the US will impose restrictions on Russian airlines that the Russian government controls. Thus, the sanctions will affect Aeroflot, one of Russia's major airlines.

The law will also provide personal sanctions against people involved in the distribution of chemical weapons. Imports of products or services produced by sanctioned companies to the United States will be forbidden.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the USA would not be able to harm Russia with new sanctions. If necessary, the government will support large companies, including those that cooperate with Iran, Medvedev said.

"Nothing critical will happen, I'm sure of that. But all this is unpleasant and, of course, we will be forced to make certain decisions. If necessary, we will make decisions to support certain companies, large companies, if they find themselves under such sanctions," Medvedev said.

"Certainly, we will endure all this, but we will have to spend our energy on this," he added regrettably.

US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Topics novichok Washington Dmitry Medvedev skripal poisoning sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
News All >
Readers' top
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war

Who would have thought that in 2018 we would be closer to war than we were in 1958, sixty years ago? Observing the mechanisms, we are.

Moving inexorably towards war
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Americas
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Asia
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Dmitry Sudakov The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Moving inexorably towards war Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment Contributor submission
Comments
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Moving inexorably towards war
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Moving inexorably towards war
Russia to cut number of liquor stores to increase life expectancy
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Moving inexorably towards war
Moving inexorably towards war
Moving inexorably towards war
Moving inexorably towards war
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.