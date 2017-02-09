Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov returns home

09.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov returns home. 59755.jpeg
AP photo

Residents of the city of Severomorsk solemnly greeted the crews of the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and heavy nuclear missile cruiser Peter the Great (Pyotr Veliky). The vessels have thus returned to their base from Syria.

The servicemen, who took part in operations to combat terrorism in Syria, lined up for a ceremony in the hangar of the aircraft carrier, where they were greeted by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev and Commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice Admiral Nikolay Evmenov.

During the long voyage, which began on October 15, 2016, the naval aircraft carrier group led by the heavy nuclear-powered cruiser Peter the Great traveled for 18,000 nautical miles.

Also read: Admiral Kuznetsov: Ship of shame or ship of glory?

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Admiral Kuznetsov Russian aircraft carrier
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Russia successfully implements a "new Mediterranean policy," the basis of which was laid in the return of the Crimea to the Russian Federation
The USA will collapse in eight years The USA will collapse in eight years

Video

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything

Popular photos

World

Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
The point of NATO s existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service