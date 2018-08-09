World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy

Russia » Politics

The share of Russians, who support Putin's foreign policy has been decreasing. A recent opinion poll shows that the Russians are tired of Russia's foreign political agenda and want to help themselves, rather than other countries.

When asked "What attracts you in Vladimir Putin?" in 2016, 22 percent of Russians said that they supported his foreign policy. In July 2018, the share of those sharing the same view dropped to 16 percent, a new study conducted by Levada Center said. In 2016, 25 percent of the polled said that they admired Putin's policy to defend Russia's interests. In 2018, however, the number of those people dropped by eight percent to 17 percent.

At the same time, almost a half of respondents said that they considered Putin an experienced politician (49%), while in 2016 only 33% of respondents chose such an answer.

Many Russians still admire Putin's vigour and determination (30% in 2018 and 31% in 2016), and 22 percent (in 2016 - 21 percent) called him a visionary politician.

When asked "What you do not like about Vladimir Putin?" 17 percent of respondents both now and in 2016 preferred to indicate to his connections with big capital. In 2018, 16 percent of respondents said that Putin is indifferent to interests of the people (+5% since 2017). Fourteen percent said that the head of state is connected with corrupt politicians (17 percent in 2016). Nine percent of the polled believe that Putin does not cope with his job (six percent in 2016).

The poll was conducted on July 19-25 among 1,600 people.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Russia Russian people vladimir putin russian economy
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Korea. The Ulterior Human.
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Politics
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
News All >
Readers' top
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Russia's largest oligarchs and their companies move assets to Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Former USSR
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe

Public enemy number one: Artificial Intelligence, the monster which has already undermined our collective existence, the fuel for social terrorism

Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Americas
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands

Japan declared a protest to Russia after reports about the deployment of Russian Su-35C fighter jets on Itirup Island

Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Contributor submission Korea. The Ulterior Human. Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
US refuses to explain reasons behind new 'draconian' sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
US refuses to explain reasons behind new 'draconian' sanctions
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
New US sanctions shatter Russian financial market, depreciate ruble
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.