World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Mikhail Gorbachev shares his thoughts on nuclear war

Russia » Politics

Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of the USSR, shared his thoughts on the nuclear war.

Mikhail Gorbachev shares his thoughts on nuclear war. 63174.jpeg
Source: commons.wikimedia.org

Mikhail Gorbachev is surprised that top officials from different countries, the general public and mass media talk about the nuclear war as if it may break out at any moment. They discuss possible scenarios, potentials and outcomes, Gorbachev regrettably said.

The tensions between the United States of America and the Russian Federation have been getting increasingly stronger, Mikhail Gorbachev admits. However, one must do their best to try to avoid a tragic development such as a nuclear war. There will be no winner in a nuclear war, even though some may think otherwise, Gorbachev said.

In the past, world leaders had taken joint efforts to overcome vestiges of the Cold War and avoid a much more serious collision. The world managed to draw attention to more important and relevant issues, such as security, ecology, and health care, Gorbachev pointed out. Today, he believes, one must preserve what has been achieved before.

Large, top quality diamond found in Russia Large, top quality diamond found in Russia

US nuclear forces ready for war with Russia
Topics USSR nuclear war World War Three mikhail gorbachev
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
Europe
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Americas
It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms
News All >
Readers' top
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
Chinese fighter jet J-10B performs highly complicated aerobatic maneuvers
Financial bubble in Russia about to burst as mortgage debt reaches all-time high
Large, top quality diamond found in Russia
Russian MP loses weight in his experiment to budget himself to minimum living wage
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Europe
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war

Who would have thought that in 2018 we would be closer to war than we were in 1958, sixty years ago? Observing the mechanisms, we are.

Moving inexorably towards war
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Europe
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Americas
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Russia to cut number of liquor stores to increase life expectancy
Economics
Russia to cut number of liquor stores to increase life expectancy
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Dmitry Sudakov Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Moving inexorably towards war Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment Contributor submission
Comments
Russian MP loses weight in his experiment to budget himself to minimum living wage
Without INF Treaty, USA can destroy Russian nuclear weapons easily
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
Financial bubble in Russia about to burst as mortgage debt reaches all-time high
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Chinese fighter jet J-10B performs highly complicated aerobatic maneuvers
Financial bubble in Russia about to burst as mortgage debt reaches all-time high
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
Large, top quality diamond found in Russia
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Moving inexorably towards war
Moving inexorably towards war
Moving inexorably towards war
Moving inexorably towards war
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Castro sued over alleged torture
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.