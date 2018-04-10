World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria

Russian experts believe that there is no threat of a military clash between Moscow and Washington in Syria.

Special representative of the Russian president for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that "after all, reason should triumph over insanity."

Russia considers the possible US attack on Syria unacceptable and expects that Washington will take into account Russia's warnings about grave consequences that will follow such an attack, Bogdanov said.

According to him, there is a hope that "American partners are closely following the statements that come from Moscow."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that after watching videos of dead women and children in Syria's Douma, he was ready for a "quick decision." Trump said that the USA would show a powerful response, but did not clarify when.

