Russia to restrict foreign media before November 17

The Russian State Duma may pass a law restricting foreign media in Russia in response to the same restrictions imposed on Russian media in the United States.

According to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, such measures are necessary as a balanced response to the requirements of the US Justice Department to register RT TV channel as a foreign agent.

The State Duma will consider appropriate issues on the subject on November 15.

In the United States, there is a law on foreign agents, which allows to restrict freedom of speech and dissemination of information.

