Russian Defence Ministry to establish elite striking forces

12.05.2017

Russian Defence Ministry to establish elite striking forces. 60465.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

The head of the Main Directorate for the Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Ivan Buvaltsev, said that most combat-ready units and units of the Russian Armed Forces will be named as striking forces.

According to the official, best military units will compete among themselves to be awarded with distinctive heraldic signs.

As many as 78 military units and formations have been assigned to the rank of striking forces. Special commissions will conduct adequate inspections of the military units in May. The word 'striking' will be assigned to motorised and tank units, as well as to marine infantry, airborne-assault, and assault troops.

Many Western experts believe that potential of the army of the Russian Federation has come as a surprise to the whole world. As Business Insider put it, the Russian army proved to be much more powerful than everyone thought.

Russian army ready for war
 

