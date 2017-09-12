Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Lebanese prime minister comes to Russia for weapons

12.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Lebanese prime minister comes to Russia for weapons. 61247.jpeg

Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri expressed a hope that his visit to Russia would serve as a reason to purchase weapons for the Lebanese army from Russia.

According to Hariri, Lebanon expects that his visit "will give an opportunity to discuss the acquisition of Russian weapons to make the Lebanese army stronger and more efficient."

Hariri said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the purpose of his visit to Russia is to develop bilateral relations in all areas, including military and social fields.

"Lebanon, just as the whole international community, is determined to resist terrorism. Lebanon, just like other countries in the region, suffers a lot from the problems that have hit this part of the world, including the large number of Syrian refugees who have taken shelter in Lebanon. We hope that political steps taken to resolve the Syrian crisis will contribute to the solution of these problems too," he said in conclusion.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The West defenseless against Russian Zircon missiles
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel's interest in the Russian machine is particularly interesting. As is known, back in 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel, a very young country back then, began to use captured Soviet armoured...
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015. The country joined the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the CSTO, in 1992, having received trade preferences and military assistance from...
The Karakurt: Small, but powerful vessel capable of sinking US aircraft carriers The Karakurt: Small, but powerful vessel capable of sinking US aircraft carriers

Video

Society

Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin s mummy disturbed
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin's mummy disturbed
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show s success
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten

Popular photos

World

Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Venezuela takes decisive steps to get rid of the US dollar
Venezuela takes decisive steps to get rid of the US dollar
Japanese prime minister says Japan and Russia reached historical agreement
Japanese prime minister says Japan and Russia reached historical agreement
Sane EU states close their doors to refugees as they are more ominous than sanctions
Sane EU states close their doors to refugees as they are more ominous than sanctions
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
Putin does not recognise North Korea s nuclear status
Putin does not recognise North Korea's nuclear status

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service