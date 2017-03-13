Pravda.ru

News » Politics

US reconnaissance aircraft to fly above Russia in March

13.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US reconnaissance aircraft to fly above Russia in March. 59950.jpeg
Source: Wikipedia

US aircraft OC-135B will make an observation flight over the territory of Russia in the period from March 13 to 18. Russian specialists will be on board the plane to monitor compliance with flight parameters and the use of equipment, according to the Open Skies international agreement.

The OC-135B is a surveillance aircraft that is not intended for the use of any weapon.

In the summer of 2016, a Boeing OS135B reconnaissance aircraft conducted an emergency landing in Khabarovsk due to chassis failure. The crew took notice of the malfunction only 40 minutes after takeoff. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely, no one was injured.  

Earlier, a representative of the Russian Air Force said that NATO increased the number of reconnaissance flights near Russia's air borders in the Crimea.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia's Su-27 intercepts US spy plane
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Yet another problem has occurred in relations between Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan just before a meeting of the presidents. Turkey refused to take in ships which arrive from the Crimea.
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow? Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?

Video

Society

Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
How Russian top officials avoid CIA s wiretapping
How Russian top officials avoid CIA's wiretapping

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service