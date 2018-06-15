Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files

Representatives of the Russian Embassy in the United States urged US authorities to declassify the data on the Novichok nerve agent and destroy the stockpile of chemical weapons in the United States.

"Reveal US 'Novichok' files! Destroy your CW stockpiles!" a message posted on the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in the USA said. The message also referred to a couple of videos about the staged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

In January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States was delaying the destruction of its chemical arsenal.