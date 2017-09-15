Pravda.ru

News » Politics

USA intervened in Russian regional elections

15.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USA intervened in Russian regional elections. 61273.jpeg

Experts of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Intervention in Russia's Internal Affairs announced that they had evidence to prove facts of US influence on the course of regional elections that took place in Russia on September 10.

According to the head of the commission, Senator Andrei Klimov, foreign countries made wire transfers to Russian election funds to support certain candidates at the elections.

Klimov added that the funds were transferred through one of Russia's ally in the Customs Union of the Eurasian Economic Union. Transfers were made to the countries where there is no law on foreign agents.

"The United States is the most powerful centre, from which such activity comes. As a rule, it comes from Washington," the senator said.

On September 10, Russia held elections at various levels. In Moscow, United Russia party scored 76 percent of votes, whereas Yabloko party came second with 11.72%.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel's interest in the Russian machine is particularly interesting. As is known, back in 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel, a very young country back then, began to use captured Soviet armoured...
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Israel will do everything possible to prevent the creation of a Shiite corridor between Iran and Syria, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said. To give some weight to the warning, Israel...
Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges

Video

Society

German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result

Popular photos

World

Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
Sane EU states close their doors to refugees as they are more ominous than sanctions
Sane EU states close their doors to refugees as they are more ominous than sanctions
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service