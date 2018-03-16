World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless

Russia » Politics

US experts said that Russia's new underwater drone Status-6 can turn whole continents into lifeless territories.

Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless. 62160.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

Stephen Schwartz, an expert in consequences of the use of nuclear weapons, said in an interview with Business Insider that the detonation of nuclear weapons near or on the surface of the earth leads to radioactive precipitation.

According to him, the city, over which a nuclear explosion occurs, will be destroyed almost completely, but the level of radioactive contamination will be minimal.

Status-6 underwater nuclear drone can produce a nuclear explosion in the water column and pollute everything around with radioactive cobalt-60. Thus, if a Status-6 explodes somewhere not far from Washington, radioactive precipitation is likely to fall in Canada and Mexico.

All of the affected territories will be unsuitable for life. The article also says that US nuclear weapons are developed for pinpoint attacks on enemy's strategically important facilities with minimal collateral damage.

Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Thomas Kallender, a retired US Navy officer, said that given the maximum speed of the Status-6 of more than 29 meters per second and the immersion depth of more than a kilometer, the Russian underwater drone becomes a difficult target for destruction. USA's Mark-48 torpedoes that develop the speed of 55 kilometers and can immerse for the depth of 800 meters, are not designed to destroy Status-6.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics nuclear war nuclear weapons nuclear explosion US nuclear weapons russian nuclear weapons
Topical Analytics
Crimes
Novichok in a suitcase
Americas
C.I.A. Increases Drug Smuggling in Afghanistan To Fund Proxies All Over the World
Europe
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Readers' top
Russia and UK on the verge of war
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Real life stories
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Europe
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
Europe
UK and Russia kick off major battle in decades
Europe
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
Columnists
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back

Russia has reliable information about the efforts that terrorists have been taking recently to stage the use of chemical weapons

If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Real life stories
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Columnists
Overcoming Obstacles Before Turkish-Greek Alliance
Dmitry Sudakov Novichok in a suitcase Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission C.I.A. Increases Drug Smuggling in Afghanistan To Fund Proxies All Over the World Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go? Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Novichok in a suitcase
Novichok in a suitcase
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Russia and UK on the verge of war
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Russia and UK on the verge of war
The Skripal Affair, the whole truth and skullduggery
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Putin: Nord Ost terrorists planned to execute hostages on Red Square in 2002
Ultimatum to Putin: where does May want to go?
C.I.A. Increases Drug Smuggling in Afghanistan To Fund Proxies All Over the World
The United Sanctions of America makes first-ever use of CAATSA law against Russia
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russian FM Lavrov teaches UK a lesson
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed