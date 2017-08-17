Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russians share their expectations about Putin's foreign policies

17.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russians share their expectations about Putin's foreign policies. 61074.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

First priority for Vladimir Putin's foreign policy is to ensure peaceful and safe existence of the country. This view is shared by 59 percent of respondents of the poll, conducted by Levada Center.

The second most important objective for the head of state is the need to restore the authority of the Russian Federation on the world stage. This opinion is shared by 49% of Russians. The list of top priorities of Russia's foreign policy also includes protection of domestic manufacturers, support of friendly relations with developed countries, resolution of conflicts in hotspots, fight against terrorism, counteraction to the expansion of the West and the growth of US influence, and the expansion of Russia's influence in the world.

In late 2016, Vladimir Putin approved the concept of Russia's foreign policy. According to the document, Russia will struggle against military interventions that violate the sovereignty of states under the pretext of implementing the concept of "responsibility for protection." Russia will build relations with NATO, taking into account the degree of the readiness of the alliance for equal partnership. The concept stresses that the Russian Federation remains negative about the expansion of NATO, nor does it approve of the steps to bring NATO military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

Vladimir Putin's policies find support in 22 countries of the world. In Greece and Lebanon, the Russian leader goes 31% ahead his US counterpart Donald Trump in terms of the decisions that the presidents of the two countries make. The people of Vietnam support the policies of both presidents, but Putin enjoys the support of 21% more respondents. In Germany, every fourth person trusts the decisions that the Russian president makes, while only eleven percent of Germans support the decisions of Donald Trump.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russians name Putin's greatest achievement
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
Russians can change the world, spiritual leader of the followers of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama XIV said
Russians share their expectations about Putin's foreign policies
Russians share their expectations about Putin's foreign policies
Vladimir Putin's policies find support in 22 countries of the world. In Greece and Lebanon, the Russian leader goes 31% ahead his US counterpart Donald Trump
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East

Video

Society

Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
Russians start drinking less
Russians start drinking less

Popular photos

World

Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
The war of the worlds: North Korea-USA-China
The war of the worlds: North Korea-USA-China
The monster is already inside America
The monster is already inside America
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service