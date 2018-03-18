World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower

Russia » Politics

Acting Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning the presidential election in the country in a landslide victory. The election of the Russian President ended at 9:00 p.m. The top there includes Vladimir Putin, Pavel Grudinin of the Communist Party and Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal and Democratic Party. The results of other candidates are extremely low. Ksenia Sobchak comes fourth with 1.8 percent.

Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower. 62167.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

With 25 percent of ballots processed, Putin has gained 72.53 percent of the vote, Grudinin - 15.44%, Zhirinovsky - 6.84%.

Chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission Ella Pamfilova said that the preliminary outcome of the election will be known by 2-3 a.m.

The turnout at the elections as of 6:00 p.m. made up 60 percent. Thus, Vladimir Putin will most likely rule Russia for another six years.

Pravda.Ru

Topics zhirinovsky vladimir putin Ksenia Sobchak russian elections presidential election
Topical Analytics
Americas
Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil
Columnists
Never underestimate the CIA
Europe
Germany sides with UK against Russia because of football
Readers' top
Georgia ski lift turns into meat grinder: At least 8 injured
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless
Never underestimate the CIA
Putin announces Russia's mission to Mars in 2019
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Georgia ski lift turns into meat grinder: At least 8 injured

A terrible accident occurred on a ski lift in Gudauri, Georgia when a malfunctioning elevator accelerated to a high speed and started crushing passengers

Georgia ski lift turns into meat grinder: At least 8 injured
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Real life stories
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Politics
Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless
Columnists
Never underestimate the CIA
Americas
The United Sanctions of America makes first-ever use of CAATSA law against Russia

The new sanctions have affected the Internet Research Agency, better known in the media as the "troll factory"

The United Sanctions of America makes first-ever use of CAATSA law against Russia
Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless
Politics
Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless
Politics
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Columnists
Never underestimate the CIA
Politics
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced retaliatory measures against British diplomats: 23 Britons are to be expelled from the Russian Federation

Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Real life stories
Russian plane carrying too much gold falls apart during takeoff scattering gold bars
Politics
Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless
Technologies and discoveries
Putin announces Russia's mission to Mars in 2019
Contributor submission Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Germany sides with UK against Russia because of football Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Novichok in a suitcase Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
C.I.A. Increases Drug Smuggling in Afghanistan To Fund Proxies All Over the World
C.I.A. Increases Drug Smuggling in Afghanistan To Fund Proxies All Over the World
Russia's new weapons capable of making whole continents lifeless
Italian miseries
Life in Iceland: Difficult laws for ordinary people with unacceptable names
Life in Iceland: Difficult laws for ordinary people with unacceptable names
Why doesn't Putin want to take part in debate?
Why doesn't Putin want to take part in debate?
Looks like UK wants to start Cold War with Russia first
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots during 2018 elections
Russia officially accuses USA of plotting major riots during 2018 elections
Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil
Never underestimate the CIA
Never underestimate the CIA
Never underestimate the CIA
Never underestimate the CIA
Never underestimate the CIA
Never underestimate the CIA
Germany sides with UK against Russia because of football
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed