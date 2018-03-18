Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower

Acting Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning the presidential election in the country in a landslide victory. The election of the Russian President ended at 9:00 p.m. The top there includes Vladimir Putin, Pavel Grudinin of the Communist Party and Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal and Democratic Party. The results of other candidates are extremely low. Ksenia Sobchak comes fourth with 1.8 percent.

Source: Kremlin.ru

With 25 percent of ballots processed, Putin has gained 72.53 percent of the vote, Grudinin - 15.44%, Zhirinovsky - 6.84%.

Chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission Ella Pamfilova said that the preliminary outcome of the election will be known by 2-3 a.m.

The turnout at the elections as of 6:00 p.m. made up 60 percent. Thus, Vladimir Putin will most likely rule Russia for another six years.

Pravda.Ru